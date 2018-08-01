How booming Beira is readying to become one of Mozambique's commercial capitals

Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa Connected host Lee Kasumba, who recaps her adventure in Mozambique’s port city Beira.

Standard Bank's Africa Connected host Lee Kasumba is back from travelling through Mozambique’s central port city of Beira in search of opportunities and investment potential.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Kasumba, who recapped her adventure in Beira, a city she described as “cosy and spacious” with a lot of construction and informal trading, day and night.

She described the glaring Chinese influence, the cheap beer (and expensive tea), glorious seafood and high tax rates (e.g. VAT is set at 17%).

Kasumba delved into the booming port, and how traffic has increased from 30 000 containers handled in 1998 to 240 000 in the past year.

Listen to Kasumba’s Beira recap in the audio below (and/or scroll down for quotes from it).

Beira has got a lot of beaches… it feels like what Maputo was a few years ago… it’s ready to become one of the commercial capitals in Mozambique, it’s beautiful. Lee Kasumba

The city of Beira was created around the port… Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi uses the port… Lee Kasumba

It [Beira] is a little bit behind [in terms of IT]… Lee Kasumba

The wind countered all of that [the heat and humidity]… Lee Kasumba

