Gender Commission criticises Mduduzi Manana for #TotalShutDown video

Mduduzi Manana has released a video on his Facebook page expressing his support for the #TotalShutDown women's march against gender-based violence.

JOHANNESBURG – With Wednesday marking the start of Women's Month, South Africans have been urged to speak out and support women who have are victims of gender-based violence.

The Commission for Gender Equality says it’s time the country takes stock of the crisis around femicide and abuse.

Thousands of women are expected to march under the #TotalShutDown banner today a cause that controversial former MP, Mduduzi Manana, is supporting.

Last month, the NPA reached a final decision not to prosecute Manana after his former domestic worker Christine Wiro accused him of assaulting her.

Manana was convicted of beating up women at a Fourways nightclub last year.

He has released a video on his Facebook page expressing his support for the #TotalShutDown women's march against gender-based violence planned in all nine provinces today.

Women's Month Message #Total_Shutdown #No_to_Gender_Based_Violence Posted by Mduduzi C. Manana on Tuesday, 31 July 2018

“I wish to call on all men across the country to join these marches and all other activities planned for this eventful day.”

When contacted by eyewitness news manana had this to say.

“Having learned the hard way myself, I decided to add my voice and to take a stand against gender-based violence.”

The Commission for Gender Equality has criticised Manana as an opportunist who has been ill-advised.

“He should also deal with himself first, he needs to admit that he’s got a problem.”

The streets are expected to be filled with women wearing black and red this morning, however, the ANCWL has reportedly refused to march under the #TotalShutDown banner, deciding instead to stage its own march so it can wear ANC regalia.