Gautrain sets record straight on unions' demands as strike enters third day
Workers downed tools on Monday after wage talks between Bombela and the United Transport & Allied Trade Union broke down.
JOHANNESBURG - With the Gautrain strike now in its third day, the train service says reports that unions are only calling for a 10% increase are false.
Workers downed tools on Monday after wage talks between holding company Bombela and the United Transport & Allied Trade Union (Untu) broke down.
Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said: “Reports that Untu’s demands is for a 10% increase is misleading.
Untu is demanding a 10% increase on the basic salary, plus increases on various benefits that equate to 19,5%.
Gautrain says in the last five years workers received an increase of 8% per year which is above inflation.
In addition to a 10% basic salary increase, Untu is demanding a transport allowance of R64 from R31,64 and a 10% hike in night shift allowances.
It also wants a contribution of 55% to medical aid and R20,000 incentive bonus.
General secretary of Untu Steve Harris says they are willing to renegotiate if management plays open cards.
“We’re prepared to relook the incentive bonus, but how do you negotiate with an organisation if they’re not prepared to share their financial statements?”
He adds policies will be in place to evaluate the bonus that each worker receives.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
