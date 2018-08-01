Popular Topics
Gautrain services to operate limited service as strike continues

Workers affiliated to Untu went on strike after wage negotiations with Gautrain operator Bombela Operating Company deadlocked on Saturday.

FILE: Picture: @Gautrain/Facebook.com.
FILE: Picture: @Gautrain/Facebook.com.
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain services are expected to be limited for a third day as workers continue to strike over wages.

Workers affiliated to United Transport & Allied Trade Union (Untu) went on strike after wage negotiations with Gautrain operator Bombela Operating Company deadlocked on Saturday.

The union is demanding a 10% wage increase, medical aid benefits, night shift travel allowances and a R20,000 incentive bonus in market share.

Bombela is offering 8.6% increase across the board.

Gautrain spokesperson Kes Nayager said: “We introduced a train service between OR Tambo and Sandton stations, stopping at Rhodesfield station. Tomorrow [Wednesday] we will open Rosebank station as well and trains will also stop at Rosebank during the peak periods. The Rosebank bus routes will also be operating during peak periods starting tomorrow morning.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

