Gautrain services to operate limited service as strike continues
Workers affiliated to Untu went on strike after wage negotiations with Gautrain operator Bombela Operating Company deadlocked on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain services are expected to be limited for a third day as workers continue to strike over wages.
Workers affiliated to United Transport & Allied Trade Union (Untu) went on strike after wage negotiations with Gautrain operator Bombela Operating Company deadlocked on Saturday.
The union is demanding a 10% wage increase, medical aid benefits, night shift travel allowances and a R20,000 incentive bonus in market share.
Bombela is offering 8.6% increase across the board.
Gautrain spokesperson Kes Nayager said: “We introduced a train service between OR Tambo and Sandton stations, stopping at Rhodesfield station. Tomorrow [Wednesday] we will open Rosebank station as well and trains will also stop at Rosebank during the peak periods. The Rosebank bus routes will also be operating during peak periods starting tomorrow morning.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 31 July 2018
-
ANC to amend constitution to allow land expropriation
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
#TotalShutDown: PTA motorists advised to use alternative roads
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 27 July 2018
-
Eskom: Stage 1 rotational loadshedding implemented
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.