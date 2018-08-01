First land expropriation hearing gets underway in WC

The first gathering in the Cape is being held in Oudtshoorn.

CAPE TOWN - Public hearings on land expropriation have kicked off in the Western Cape as the process enters its last stretch.

The committee was instructed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to check whether a review of Section 25 of the Constitution is necessary and feasible.

This would make it possible for the state to expropriate land without compensation.

The hearings will continue despite an announcement by African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa that the governing party will push for the constitutional amendment.

While some have questioned the point of the parliamentary process, the ANC is determined it will forge ahead with the changes.

LISTEN: Moeletsi Mbeki: Why is the ANC saying it wants to expropriate land?

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says expropriating land without compensation will damage the economy and further exacerbate unemployment.

He says the ANC cannot, on its own, amend the Constitution as it requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament in favour of the move.

The first gathering in the Western Cape is being held in Oudtshoorn.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)