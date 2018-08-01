Everton sign defender Digne from Barcelona

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
Go

Everton sign defender Digne from Barcelona

The 25-year-old France international joins Everton after two seasons in Barcelona, where he made 46 appearances across all competitions.

Lucas Digne. Picture: @Everton/Twitter
Lucas Digne. Picture: @Everton/Twitter
3 hours ago

LONDON - Everton have signed defender Lucas Digne from Spanish champions Barcelona on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old France international joins Everton after two seasons in Barcelona, where he made 46 appearances across all competitions, as the Nou Camp outfit won the La Liga last term and retained the Spanish Cup.

“I want to show my best football here and discover the best league in the world. Everybody loves the Premier League. I am loving the fact I am coming here,” Digne told Everton’s website.

“I am not afraid, I am excited. For me, it is a new challenge to discover a country, a league, people and a great club such as Everton. It is fabulous.”

Digne, who missed out on France’s World Cup squad this year, previously played for French top-flight side Paris St Germain, winning two Ligue 1 titles, and also completed a loan spell at Italy’s AS Roma.

Everton manager Marco Silva praised Digne’s attributes and welcomed the competition with Leighton Baines at left-back.

“He is a high-quality player, aggressive, with good technical ability and... he has demonstrated his clear quality in Barcelona,” Silva said.

“Lucas is a player who will add competitiveness in a position where we only had Leighton Baines last season and he is accustomed to winning. This is his mentality having captured titles in his career and having these on his resume.”

Everton travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening league match on 11 August.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA