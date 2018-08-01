Eskom says power grid relatively stable for now

Joburg was hit by controlled power cuts on Tuesday after some units went down at Eskom’s stations due to an ongoing wildcat strike and low coal levels.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says the country's power system is relatively stable a day after electricity supply was disrupted by protests by workers demanding higher wages.

The parastatal has warned the risk of controlled electricity cuts remains high for Wednesday.