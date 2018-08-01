Emotional scenes play out at PTA #TotalShutDown march
Thousands of women have marched through the streets of the capital to the Union Buildings where they're expected to hand over a memorandum demands.
PRETORIA - Emotions have run high at a march for victims of gender-based violence at the Pretoria leg of the total shut down movement.
They're demanding government establish a comprehensive process to address and reduce women abuse in the country.
#Totalshudown Some women have become emotional while recalling their harrowing stories. TK pic.twitter.com/WoFJ4gS0CA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2018
Some women taking part in Wednesday’s march have recalled their harrowing stories.
A woman says she’s attended the march to stand in solidarity with all women, especially victims of gender-based violence.
“I’m here today to support other women, myself and my kids for the raping and killing of us. They are killing us, it’s too much now.”
#totalshutdown [WATCH] Women march through the streets of Pretoria. TK pic.twitter.com/55ZfkzmIWD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2018
An activist says government needs to take more drastic steps to stop the scourge in the country.
“We are here because we are seeing the rate of femicide and gender-based violence keeps on increasing. And all we ever get is 'we condemn' and 'enough is enough'.”
Women from all walks of life have taken part in Wednesday’s march, many wearing black, red and white - saying they want to send a strong message that “no means no”.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
