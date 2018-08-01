EFF welcomes Ramaphosa's announcement on land expropriation
The EFF says it’s clear from public hearings so far, that the majority of South Africans want the Constitution to be amended.
CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has welcomed Ramaphosa's announcement that the party wants to see the Constitution amended to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
The EFF initiated the motion earlier this year for land to be expropriated without compensation.
The EFF says it’s clear from public hearings so far, that the majority of South Africans want the Constitution to be amended.
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says if it weren’t for the EFF, the ANC would still be confused about whether land expropriation without compensation can happen without changing the Constitution.
He says Ramaphosa’s announcement last night must be viewed in his capacity as ANC leader and not the state president.
"Ramaphosa was explaining and announcing the decisions of the ANC, not the decisions of Cabinet. They (the ANC) has got the freedom of speech. They have the freedom to say their views about what is happening in Parliament as a political party."
The EFF says it doesn't believe the parliamentary process has not been undermined, as other opposition parties have suggested, and the DA’s call for Parliament to urgently reconvene to discuss Ramaphosa’s announcement is unnecessary.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
