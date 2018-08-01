Economic impact of violent protests set to haunt Hermanus
Violent demonstrations in Zwelihle saw thousands of residents staying out of work, many unwillingly due to threats of intimidation.
CAPE TOWN - The economic impact of two weeks of unrest in the Hermanus area could still be felt long after the dust has settled.
Although the area has been quiet for the last couple of days, police officers are still in the area in case of flare-ups.
The Hermanus Business Chamber’s Hamish Hofmeyr says he hopes more business owners in the area come on board with a plan to help Zwelihle residents who missed out on work during the unrest.
Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde will return to Hermanus in the coming weeks, meeting with business owners and the Overstrand Municipality to assess the damage of the protests on the economy.
Meanwhile, the provincial Education Department is working at getting Zwelihle schools, that were closed during the unrest, back on track.
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s spokesperson, Jessica Shelver, says learners at the affected schools are busy with catch-up programmes.
“We must thank our officials and educators who are going above and beyond to ensure that they make up for lost time and that we try and limit the impact of the protest action on our learners as far as possible.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
