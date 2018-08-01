-
David Hasselhoff gets married
The former 'Baywatch' star reportedly flew his daughters - whom he has with his second ex-wife Pamela Bach - out to Europe for his big day.
LONDON - David Hasselhoff married Hayley Roberts in an intimate ceremony in Italy earlier this week.
The 66-year-old actor tied the knot with his model partner Roberts - who he met in 2011 when he was a judge on Britain's Got Talent - in an intimate ceremony in the southern region of Puglia, Italy, on Tuesday, according to People.com.
The former Baywatch star reportedly flew his daughters Taylor, 28, and Hayley, 25 - whom he has with his second ex-wife Pamela Bach - out to Europe for his big day.
Hasselhoff - who proposed to Roberts just over two years ago - shared details of his then-forthcoming wedding day and romantic honeymoon during an interview last month.
He said at the time: "We're gonna get married on the 31st, you know, in Italy.
"My birthday is on Tuesday and then we shoot out to the UK and a few places and then we're gonna get married, but a very small wedding with her family from Wales in Puglia, which is southern Italy. And then from there we're gonna go to the Maldives and we'll stay underwater for about two weeks."
Hasselhoff previously claimed his engagement to 37-year-old Roberts was his first from the heart because his proposals to Bach and first wife Catherine Hickland were either "ultimatums" or something he felt he had to do.
He said: "I don't want [Roberts] to get away. I want to trap her, because this is one that I really love, and this is the one when I got down on my knees and said, 'Will you marry me?' It was from my heart. It wasn't an ultimatum.
"My other marriages were kind of like, well, you've got to get married, or there was an ultimatum. This one is something that I wanted to do."
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.