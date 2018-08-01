Concerns over impact of proposed Tobacco Bill on informal traders
The South African Informal Traders Alliance toured the Khayelitsha Taxi Rank on Wednesday to show the potential impact of the provisions on informal township trade.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Informal Traders Alliance (Saita) is calling on the government to exempt informal traders from provisions in the proposed Tobacco Products Control Bill.
The Saita toured the Khayelitsha Taxi Rank on Wednesday to show the potential impact of the provisions on informal township trade.
The informal traders’ alliance believes government's proposed ban on the display of cigarettes, as well as a ban on the sale of single cigarettes, will have a massive negative impact on their members' ability to trade.
#TobaccoBill SAITA estimates that about one third of the average informal traders’ income comes from cigarette sales. pic.twitter.com/fZblb29cvc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2018
The body's Rosheda Muller says the impact on informal trade needs to be considered before the development of any new laws or regulations.
“If they are not able to sell the single cigarettes, it will lead to them being arrested [and jailed] for up to five years.”
Muller adds about a third of the average informal traders' income comes from cigarette sales.
The new bill was published for comment in May and proposes banning the display of all tobacco products and cigarettes.
Members of the public can comment until 8 August.
The South African Informal Traders Alliance is out in Khayelitsha, calling on the Minister of Health to exempt informal traders from the provisions in the proposed new Tobacco Bill. KP pic.twitter.com/ax2jYY9Tgk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
-
[LISTEN] How car buyers are 'screwed' by dealerships and banks
-
Huawei overtakes Apple as world No 2 smartphone seller
-
'Superfood' craze makes big business of Africa's baobab
-
Latest unemployment figures worrying, admits Ramaphosa
-
The myth of mining ‘resource curse’
-
Car deal extras - what they can and can’t add to your finance contract
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.