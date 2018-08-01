Concerns over impact of proposed Tobacco Bill on informal traders

The South African Informal Traders Alliance toured the Khayelitsha Taxi Rank on Wednesday to show the potential impact of the provisions on informal township trade.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Informal Traders Alliance (Saita) is calling on the government to exempt informal traders from provisions in the proposed Tobacco Products Control Bill.

The informal traders’ alliance believes government's proposed ban on the display of cigarettes, as well as a ban on the sale of single cigarettes, will have a massive negative impact on their members' ability to trade.

#TobaccoBill SAITA estimates that about one third of the average informal traders’ income comes from cigarette sales. pic.twitter.com/fZblb29cvc — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2018

The body's Rosheda Muller says the impact on informal trade needs to be considered before the development of any new laws or regulations.

“If they are not able to sell the single cigarettes, it will lead to them being arrested [and jailed] for up to five years.”

Muller adds about a third of the average informal traders' income comes from cigarette sales.

The new bill was published for comment in May and proposes banning the display of all tobacco products and cigarettes.

Members of the public can comment until 8 August.

The South African Informal Traders Alliance is out in Khayelitsha, calling on the Minister of Health to exempt informal traders from the provisions in the proposed new Tobacco Bill. KP pic.twitter.com/ax2jYY9Tgk — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2018

