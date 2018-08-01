City’s McCarthy: Our collective goal is silverware

McCarthy is in his second full season as a head coach, last season he managed a fifth-place league finish as well as the MTN8 Cup final.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy wants to challenge for every trophy available this season as his side prepare for their opening Absa Premiership clash against Supersport United at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

“We want to win every game which means in every competition we want to try and go all the way and hopefully win some silverware.”

McCarthy is in his second full season as a head coach, last season he managed a fifth-place league finish as well as the MTN8 Cup final. Heading into the new campaign, the former Bafana Bafana striker is more optimistic and noticeably calmer.

“After the preseason we had, I’m very excited, much more than I was last season. I’m a year more experienced, I’m not a rookie anymore. I’ve got a balanced squad; a more complete squad and I’ve got two or three players for most of the positions, which is a luxury for a coach.”

The City squad does have a far more settled feel in comparison to the previous preseason. Not only was McCarthy a rookie but he had to cope with the absence of the clubs two most potent attacking weapons, Lebo Manyama and Aubrey Ngoma.

This year, City have not been extravagant in the transfer market, they plugged the various holes in the squad by signing a new goalkeeper in Peter Leeuwenburgh; defenders Keanu Cupido and Kouassi Kouadja; attackers Riyaad Norodien, Gift Links and Siphelele Mthembu.

Although McCarthy is optimistic, he did relay his goals with an air of caution after he experienced a range of emotions last season when his side had an outstanding unbeaten start which also translated in a cup final.

However, their season was quickly derailed as they went long stretches without any wins and hitting the back of the net.

“This season we said, we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, we are a very good side. We just want to take it game by game; every game is a new final and we want to be 100% committed to each game so we going to take it that way. If it means we are in contention for every cup that’s available, we want to do that. We don’t want to limit ourselves. Our collective goals are to win silverware in every competition that we play in,” he sadi.