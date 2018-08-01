BBC welcomes ANC’s decision on land reform

The Black Business Council's Kganki Matabane says this will enhance and increase economic participation.

PRETORIA – The Black Business Council says it welcomes what it calls "the bold decision of the African National Congress (ANC) to amend the Constitution to fast-track expropriation of land without compensation.

Speaking via a televised address late last night, president Cyril Ramaphosa said the ANC's lekgotla agreed to implement its conference resolution on land.

The Black Business Council's Kganki Matabane says this will enhance and increase economic participation.

“It’s 24 years into democracy but the majority of the people are still marginalised and still don’t own land. So we think the decision will fast-track the position of the marginalised to play a meaningful role in the economy.”

Ramaphosa also announced a stimulus package aimed at kick-starting South Africa’s sluggish economy.