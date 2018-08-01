Bale can fill Ronaldo void, says Real coach Lopetegui
Speaking ahead of his team’s pre-season encounter against Manchester United in Miami on Tuesday, Lopetegui said the 29-year-old Welshman’s immediate future was with the Spanish giants.
MIAMI – Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale has the qualities to fill the void left by his fellow forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus, the Spanish side’s new manager Julen Lopetegui has said.
Bale struggled to hold on to his place in the starting XI under previous manager Zinedine Zidane and said after his match-winning display in last season’s Champions League final against Liverpool that he craved regular first team action.
Speaking ahead of his team’s pre-season encounter against Manchester United in Miami on Tuesday, Lopetegui said the 29-year-old Welshman’s immediate future was with the Spanish giants.
“Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the main players in the recent history of Real Madrid. He expressed a desire to leave and we allowed him to. Gareth Bale is a magnificent player, with so many qualities. He can help fill the void,” Lopetegui said.
Ronaldo joined Italian champions Juventus on a four-year contract for €100 million ($117.37 million) earlier this month, signalling the end of nine years in Madrid.
Lopetegui was keen to stress that the Portuguese’s departure represented a “fantastic opportunity” for Bale, who has been linked by Spanish media with a move away from the club, to stay and show his talent.
“I don’t walk to talk about hypothetical situations,” Lopetegui said, dismissing reports of Bale’s possible return to the Premier League, with United and his former team Tottenham Hotspur possible destinations.
“If this is the squad I have at start of season I’ll be a happy man... he (Bale) is with the team. He’s happy and aligned with our goals. It is the start of an exciting path for us.”
Real begin their season with a Uefa Super Cup clash against Europa League winners and city rivals Atletico Madrid on 15 August. They face Getafe in their opening La Liga match four days later.
Popular in Sport
-
Man United hopeful of making one more signing, says Mourinho
-
New Kaizer Chiefs coach Solinas receives work permit
-
Mamelodi Sundowns player arrested for speeding in Joburg
-
Kaizer Chiefs confirm new club signings
-
NBA star LeBron James opens school for underprivileged children
-
Lions coach backs enigmatic Jantjies ahead of Super Rugby final
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.