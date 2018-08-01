‘ANC not concerned by EFF popularity during land hearings’

The governing party says it decided to support changing the Constitution after seeing massive public support for it during Parliament’s public hearings across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) insists that it is not perturbed by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s popularity during hearings on amending the Constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.

Following its two-day lekgotla, the party said it wants the Constitution changed so that it explicitly allows for expropriation of land without compensation.

The ANC’s Enoch Godongwana says the party has to balance people’s need for land and investor concerns in South Africa.

He says, as a result, the ANC cannot be like the EFF.

“We are unlike Julius [Malema], Julius can stand in a platform he’s got no responsibility as we have. That’s the difference between us and them, they can say whatever they can, we can’t.”

At the same time, Minister in the presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said the ANC has long been concerned about land.

“The ANC has always been on the right side of history, it’s not only now. That is why in the Freedom Charter we talk about land.”

The ANC has further rejected that its decision undermines the parliamentary process which is holding hearings on the expropriation of land without compensation.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)