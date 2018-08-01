ANC KZN side-steps questions over Zuma ‘endorsing’ BLF

The provincial body held a briefing at its Durban offices to share the outcome of the first executive meeting at the weekend.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has side-stepped questions around whether it believes former President Jacob Zuma should be disciplined for what has been seen as an endorsement of the Black First Land First (BLF) after his recent court appearance.

The provincial body held a briefing at its Durban offices to share the outcome of the first executive meeting at the weekend.

New leaders were installed three weeks ago at an elective conference that took place after two court interdicts delayed the process of electing officials.

During his address outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court, Zuma urged his supporters to vote “for this man” Andile Mngxitama because he wants to “speedily resolve issues.”

At Wednesday’s briefing, KZN ANC Secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli refused to be drawn into responding to questions about disciplining the former leader for his remarks.

“It will be unthinkable for JZ [Jacob Zuma] at any stage of his life. Nobody has retired, he is the former president of the ANC, to begin campaigning on behalf of any political party.”

#ANCKZN Ntuli has faced a number of questions from journalists here about former president Jacob Zika’s comments outside court about ANC members supporting the BLF at the polls next year. Ntuli says Zuma’s comments mush not be interpreted in isolation. ZN pic.twitter.com/7MNGw21BZD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2018

Ntuli has admitted that the National Executive Committee’s decision to disallow members from formally supporting Zuma during his court appearances has put provincial leaders in an uncomfortable position, where a vacuum has been left for outside forces to influence ANC members sometimes against the party itself.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)