Opposition: ANC announcement on land expropriation an electioneering tactic

Opposition parties say the president is making a farce out of weeks of parliamentary hearings on amending Section 25 of the Constitution.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties have slammed African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the governing party will push for the Constitution to be amended to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

The African Christian Democratic Party and Freedom Front Plus say Ramaphosa is making a farce out of weeks of parliamentary hearings on amending Section 25 of the Constitution.

The parties say the decision is an electioneering tactic that will cripple the economy and give rise to land grabs.

The Freedom Front Plus's Pieter Groenewald says Ramaphosa is placing the ANC's interests ahead of the country's.

“The ANC is in a crisis. They need votes for next year's general election and these are popular moves to satisfy the expectations created by themselves.”

Meanwhile, ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe says the ANC's decision is irresponsible and premature.

“They are trying to play to the gallery… to promote what they think is popular among people. They are not pursuing what they are doing because of a conviction.”

Hundreds of thousands of written submissions to Parliament's constitutional review committee are yet to be considered, once public hearings are concluded in the Western Cape this weekend.

The parties say the ANC is undermining this process for political ends.

