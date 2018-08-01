ANC accused of trying to undermine Parliament on land issue

Mmusi Maimane says the ANC’s decision that Section 25 of the Constitution be amended puts a question mark over the constitutional review process currently underway.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has accused the African National Congress (ANC) of trying to undermine Parliament over the land question.

Maimane says the ANC’s decision to push ahead with changing the Constitution to give effect to the expropriation of land without compensation is also denting confidence in the economy.

He's called for Parliament to be reconvened to debate this.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday night said while the Constitution allowed for expropriation without compensation, the ANC wants it to be amended to spell out more clearly the conditions under which this can be done.

Public hearings on whether the Constitution’s property rights clause should be changed are still underway.

Maimane’s asked National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to call an urgent sitting of Parliament to debate Ramaphosa’s announcement.

“It’s a direct attempt to undermine Parliament and is contributing to no confidence in the economy.”

He says Parliament’s constitutional review committee that is tasked with determining whether or not the Constitution should be amended, has yet to conclude its nationwide public hearings and has about half a million submissions that must still be processed.

“The ANC has now decided to jump the gun, undermine public consultation procedure and render the entire process moot.”

The DA is opposed to expropriation without compensation, believing it will further harm South Africa’s struggling economy and cause more jobs to be lost.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)