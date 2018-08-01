Alleged PE fraudster granted bail of R10,000
The 46-year-old man appeared in court on Tuesday after having been apprehended earlier in the day.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been granted R10,000 bail in the Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crime Court for fraud and money laundering amounting to just over R23 million.
The 46-year-old man appeared in court on Tuesday after having been apprehended earlier in the day.
He also faces a charge of unlawfully operating as a financial services provider.
He's accused of having recruited people to invest in his company between 2010 and 2015 and promised to invest the money in the foreign exchange market.
The Hawks' Anelisa Feni says: “The potential investors heeded his call and consequently invested a combined value of just over R23 million. He allegedly promised a return of between 2% and 3% to investors.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.