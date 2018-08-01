All Blacks include SBW and Coles in squad

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles will make his long-awaited return from an ACL injury, while Sonny Bill Williams has been also included although he is still nursing a shoulder injury

CAPE TOWN - New Zealand are holding a training camp in Christchurch ahead of the Rugby Championship without Crusaders players, who are preparing for their Super Rugby final against the Lions.

Dane Coles will make his long-awaited return from an ACL injury, while Sonny Bill Williams (SBW) has been also included although he is still nursing a shoulder injury, which will keep him out of the first two Tests against Australia.

The All Blacks open their Rugby Championship campaign against the Wallabies on 18 August in their traditional Bledisloe Cup match in Sydney, followed by another Test in Eden Park a week later.

All Blacks training camp:

Forwards

Hookers: Dane Coles, Liam Coltman, Nathan Harris

Props: Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi

Locks: Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu

Loose forwards: Sam Cane, Vaea Fifita, Shannon Frizell, Jackson Hemopo, Akira Ioane, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire, Luke Whitelock

Backs

Scrumhalves: TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

Flyhalves: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie

Centres: Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams

Outside backs: Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo, Ben Smith