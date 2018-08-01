Afropunk Joburg announces 2018 lineup
The festival will take place at Constitution Hill under the theme 'The People Resist'.
JOHANNESBURG - Afropunk Joburg has announced its 2018 line-up.
Artists expected to entertain festival-goers on 30 and 31 of December this year include The Internet, Kaytranada, Public Enemy, Flying Lotus, Thundercat, Thandiswa and Moonchild Sanelly, among others.
The festival will take place at Constitution Hill under the theme The People Resist, a call to action against racism, patriarchy and any form of hate.
Partner in the festival from New York Jocelyn Cooper says it’s about partying with a purpose.
“We really want to push the world forward with ideas and action with a mindset that as young people in the world we have a voice and we can make that voice heard whether it be through music or art.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.