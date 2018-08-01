Afropunk Joburg announces 2018 lineup

The festival will take place at Constitution Hill under the theme 'The People Resist'.

JOHANNESBURG - Afropunk Joburg has announced its 2018 line-up.

Artists expected to entertain festival-goers on 30 and 31 of December this year include The Internet, Kaytranada, Public Enemy, Flying Lotus, Thundercat, Thandiswa and Moonchild Sanelly, among others.

The festival will take place at Constitution Hill under the theme The People Resist, a call to action against racism, patriarchy and any form of hate.

Partner in the festival from New York Jocelyn Cooper says it’s about partying with a purpose.

“We really want to push the world forward with ideas and action with a mindset that as young people in the world we have a voice and we can make that voice heard whether it be through music or art.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)