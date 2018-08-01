Advocate Bham rejects Moyane’s objections to disciplinary inquiry
Tom Moyane is accused of the gross-mishandling of a Financial Intelligence Centre report, unauthorised bonus payments, misleading Parliament and instructing Sars officials not to co-operate in an investigation.
PRETORIA - The chairperson of the disciplinary inquiry into suspended SA Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane has rejected all of his objections to the process and suggested hearings start next month.
Advocate Azhar Bham signed and delivered his decision to Moyane’s objections on Tuesday.
He raised three main objections, relating to concerns he would not receive a fair hearing, that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan wrote the affidavit supporting the case against him, and that the Sars commission of inquiry meant he’d be facing a parallel process.
In a 43-page ruling, Bham rejected each of the objections.
Bham insists that he is required by the terms of reference to ensure that Moyane faces a fair inquiry which is aligned to the principles of the Labour Relations Act.
He has given Moyane until 20 August to deliver his response to the charges and has proposed hearing the matter from 17 to 28 September.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
