ZEC urges Zimbabweans to be patient as election results trickle in
HARARE - As some supporters of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance celebrate victory in the Zimbabwean elections, the country’s electoral commission has again called on political parties to desist from announcing results, saying the action is illegal.
Earlier on Tuesday, the opposition party’s Tendai Biti held a press briefing declaring Nelson Chamisa as the new president, claiming the party has revived results from most of the polling stations.
[WATCH] #ZimElections2018 It’s a celebration outside the #MDC headquarters on Nelson Mandela street. MS pic.twitter.com/PSYjN3OOnD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 31, 2018
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced that presidential results will be made public once counting has been completed and collated at over 10,000 voting rations across the country.
The ZEC’s Dr Qhubani Moyo says political parties must be patient and not announce results as they are not officials of the commission.
“That is unlawful, it's illegal. We want to request every Zimbabwean and political party to be very patient and allow due process to take place.”
Earlier, ZEC announced results from 7 out of 210 constituencies.
Moyo says more results will trickle in on Tuesday evening.
“We expect them to be trickling in larger numbers this evening up to tomorrow.”
But Zimbabweans will still have to wait much longer to find out who will be their next leader as ZEC has announced that presidential results will be made public once counting has been completed and collated at over 10,000 voting rations across the country.
The commission has until 4 August to announce the final results.
The ZEC has the National Assembly constituency results that have been received from various polling stations.
WATCH: #Zimbabwe: MDC supporters celebrate
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
