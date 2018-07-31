ZEC gears up to release preliminary election results
The commission has confirmed it will start releasing preliminary results at 3 pm as and when they come in from various provinces.
HARARE - As the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) prepares to announce preliminary results on Tuesday afternoon, it’s confirmed that it has not received official complaints from any political party about the electoral process.
On Monday, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) alliance leader Nelson Chamisa raised concerns about the electoral process through his spokesperson.
He claimed there were pre-marked ballots.
#ZimElection2018 all voters were checked against the roll and fingers checked for ink before voting. MS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 31, 2018
But the ZEC’s Chair Priscilla Chigumba says no complaints have landed on her desk yet.
“As of now, I can safely advise that we have not received any official complaints from any political party with regards to the voting process. What we’ve seen, like the rest of you, is all sorts of speculation on social media.”
She has assured Zimbabweans that whatever will be reflected by the results is exactly what voters decided at the polls.
#ZimbabweElections2018 6% of voters were turned away, most common in Harare. MS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 31, 2018
CAMPAIGNING ENVIRONMENT LARGELY PEACEFUL
The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) says it trained and deployed over 6,000 election observers around the country to voting stations.
It says the campaigning environment was largely peaceful apart from the incident where there was a bombing at the Zanu-PF rally in which two people were killed.
Chairperson of the network Andrew Makoni has condemned the role played by some traditional leaders.
“ZESN long-term observers reported incidents of traditional leaders openly canvassing support for the ruling party. And in some instances, forcing people to attend Zanu-PF campaign rallies.”
Additional reporting by Sifiso Zulu.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
