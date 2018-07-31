Popular Topics
ZEC confident no vote rigging in elections

The ZEC says that it will start announcing the official results from 3pm on Tuesday.

Voting day in Zimbabwe's harmonised elections of 30 July 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
Voting day in Zimbabwe's harmonised elections of 30 July 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
2 hours ago

The Zimbabwean Electoral Commission (ZEC) has assured the country’s citizens that Monday’s elections were not rigged.

The commission has given an update on the polls while Zimbabweans wait to hear who their new president is.

The commission is due to start announcing results from 3pm.

With Zimbabwe’s previous elections having been characterised by claims of fraud and vote rigging, many opposition parties were concerned about the electoral process leading up to yesterday’s polls.

The electoral commission’s Priscilla Chigumba says that Zimbabweans don’t need to worry about vote rigging.

The commission has confirmed that from the statistics received so far, voter turn out ranged from 60% to 78%, saying that they are still waiting for figures from a few remote parts of the country.

The commission says that it will start announcing results this afternoon, as they come in from around various provinces.

