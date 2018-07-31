ZEC confident no vote rigging in elections

The ZEC says that it will start announcing the official results from 3pm on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwean Electoral Commission (ZEC) has assured the country’s citizens that Monday’s elections were not rigged.

The commission has given an update on the polls while Zimbabweans wait to hear who their new president is.

The commission is due to start announcing results from 3pm.

#ZimElections2018 ZEC says it will announce results as they come in. Calls on public to disregard results that are not announced by the commisison. CM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 31, 2018

#ZimElections2018 ZEC assures Zimbabweans “We are confident there was no rigging”, says they will not steal the will of the people. CM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 31, 2018

#ZimElections2018 ZEC says from around 3pm, they will start announcing results. But says it may take them a few days to announce final results. Says deadline is 4th of August. “But we can announce earlier than that” CM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 31, 2018

#ZimElections2018 ZEC says it’s an offense to announce results unless you are an official of the Commisison. “You can’t announce them as if they are official results” — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 31, 2018

With Zimbabwe’s previous elections having been characterised by claims of fraud and vote rigging, many opposition parties were concerned about the electoral process leading up to yesterday’s polls.

The electoral commission’s Priscilla Chigumba says that Zimbabweans don’t need to worry about vote rigging.

The commission has confirmed that from the statistics received so far, voter turn out ranged from 60% to 78%, saying that they are still waiting for figures from a few remote parts of the country.

The commission says that it will start announcing results this afternoon, as they come in from around various provinces.