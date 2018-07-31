Zarah Hector's family describes emotional toll of her death

The 33-year-old's body was found in plastic bags in a bushy area near Paarl a few days after she had been reported missing. Her sister has told the court of the impact her death has had on the family.

CAPE TOWN - As the court prepares to sentence Kuils River mother Zarah Hector's killers, her family has described the emotional toll her death has taken on her children.

The argument in mitigation of sentence has been heard in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday in the case against Renaldo van Rooyen and Taufeeq Ebrahim.

They've been convicted of killing Hector in March 2016.

Her sister has been called to testify, to inform the court of the impact her death has had on the family.

Vivianne Pretorius says her sister's two children - aged five and 18 - have been affected the worst, knowing their mother had been bludgeoned to death and are receiving counselling.

Pretorius says her niece and nephew have been robbed of a mother and adds the entire family won't be the same again following their mother’s murder.

She's of the opinion that both Van Rooyen and Ebrahim haven't shown remorse for their actions, as both men have refused to testify.

Pretorius says they still have many unanswered questions about the reason for Hector's killing.

Van Rooyen and Ebrahim will be sentenced on 20 August.

