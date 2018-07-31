WCED appeals to parents to ensure private learner transports are legal
A seven-year-old boy was killed in a minibus taxi accident on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is appealing to parents to ensure that private taxis used to transport children are legal and have the correct permits.
A seven-year-old boy was killed in a minibus taxi accident on Monday.
The grade 1 learner from Holy Cross Primary School was travelling in an overloaded minibus taxi on the N2 highway when it crashed near the Borcherd's Quarry off-ramp.
Authorities say the taxi was carrying at least 29 school children and was transporting learners from Khayelitsha to Cape Town City Bowl.
The department's Bronagh Casey says that the vehicle was not a school bus but private transport arranged by parents.
She says that the department has no jurisdiction over monitoring compliance of private vehicles.
"We are not, however, responsible for the private transportation of learners. In terms of road transportation, the relevant municipal or provincial authorities are responsible for ensuring that vehicles are compliant with the laws of our roads. As citizens, however, we need to report any suspicious or unsafe transportation of learners to these authorities."
The department says it will provide the required support to the school.
Popular in Local
-
Report: Ben Ngubane sought to blacklist newspapers critical of Eskom
-
Minor petrol price hike in August
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 27 July 2018
-
‘Momentum of petrol increases has been broken’
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
AfriForum, DA urge NPA to reissue Grace Mugabe arrest warrant
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.