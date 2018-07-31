WCED appeals to parents to ensure private learner transports are legal

A seven-year-old boy was killed in a minibus taxi accident on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is appealing to parents to ensure that private taxis used to transport children are legal and have the correct permits.

A seven-year-old boy was killed in a minibus taxi accident on Monday.

The grade 1 learner from Holy Cross Primary School was travelling in an overloaded minibus taxi on the N2 highway when it crashed near the Borcherd's Quarry off-ramp.

Authorities say the taxi was carrying at least 29 school children and was transporting learners from Khayelitsha to Cape Town City Bowl.

The department's Bronagh Casey says that the vehicle was not a school bus but private transport arranged by parents.

She says that the department has no jurisdiction over monitoring compliance of private vehicles.

"We are not, however, responsible for the private transportation of learners. In terms of road transportation, the relevant municipal or provincial authorities are responsible for ensuring that vehicles are compliant with the laws of our roads. As citizens, however, we need to report any suspicious or unsafe transportation of learners to these authorities."

The department says it will provide the required support to the school.