Untu's Gautrain workers set to continue strike

JOHANNESBURG – Gautrain workers affiliated to the United National Transport Union (Untu) will continue their strike on Tuesday.

Discussions between Gautrain management and the union deadlocked on Monday afternoon.

Management says that Untu's demands include allowance increases of up to 19%, along with 10% salary hikes.

Gautrain's Kesagee Nayager says: “Until such time that an agreement is reached, the contingency plan will remain in effect.

“This plan will be revised on an ongoing basis and should there be any changes as a result of intimidation or acts of violence and criminality, we’ll communicate this to our passengers as well to the media.”

