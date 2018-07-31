-
-
-
-
-
-
#TotalShutDown: PTA motorists advised to use alternative roads
March organisers say the march will begin at the old Putco depot ending at the Union Buildings.
JOHANNESBURG - Motorists are advised to avoid certain roads in the Pretoria CBD on Wednesday with the #TotalShutDown march set to take place.
March organisers say the march will begin at the old Putco depot ending at the Union Buildings.
It's to raise awareness about violence faced by vulnerable groups such as women, children and the LGBTIQA+ community.
Tshwane police's Isaac Mahamba said: “The streets that will be affected will be Struben, Sophie de Bruyn, Francis Baard, Mandela Drive and Madiba Street. We advise motorists to use metro police who will be deployed on site to assist motorists.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
