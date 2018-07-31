Popular Topics
#TotalShutdown march against gender abuse not open to men

The movement is also calling for a shutdown of economic activity for the day or at least a pause between 1pm and 1:30pm.

Posters for the #TotalShutdown march set for 1 August 2018. Picture: @WomenProtestSA/Twitter
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The #TotalShutdown movement says its march scheduled for Wednesday is not open to men because the perpetrators of gender-based violence are mostly men.

Women are expected to march across the country on Wednesday, along with members of the LGBTI and gender-neutral groups to raise awareness around gender-based violence.

The movement is also calling for a shutdown of economic activity for the day or at least a pause between 1pm and 1:30pm.

Total Shutdown activist, Lucy Bowles says: “Many who want to assist us are able to do so, abstain from economic activity for your female employee colleagues. If you’re an employer, give the women in your company a day off to come and join hands.

“If they can’t take a day off, it’s only 30 minutes from 1pm until 1:30pm to join us in this moment of solidarity.”

