Lions' De Bruin to have 'good' meeting with officials over offside rules

JOHANNESBURG - Lions coach Swys de Bruin says he will a meeting with the Super Rugby final match officials, to ensure that the offside line rule is applied fairly to both sides.

The Lions take on the Crusaders in a repeat of last year’s final, in which the New Zealanders won 25-17 in an impressive display at Ellis Park to become the first team to cross the Atlantic Ocean and win a Super Rugby title.

Before their departure for Christchurch, De Bruin said that he would have a good chat with Australian referee Angus Gardner and his assistants in the build-up to the game to ensure that the offside line rule is fairly enforced.

The Crusaders have a steely defensive system that thrives off a fast line speed and suffocating opposition attacks throughout the season.

“I have to have a good meeting with the refs before the match. The offsides lines apply for both sides and because they are champions and people think they are good, [they] get away with certain stuff.”

“Going through their clips this past week, there is a lot that they get away with than other teams in the competition, like the offsides line and the hit on the left-hand side of the scrum from the loosehead. We need to have a fair match and all we ask is fairness.”

The Lions will be hoping to make it third time lucky in their third consecutive final, after coming short to the Hurricanes and Crusaders in the two previous occasions.

Kickoff at the AMI Stadium in Christchurch is at 9:35am.