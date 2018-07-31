Suspect detained after starting fire at Cape Town Station
On Tuesday, another potential disaster was averted after a Metro Plus seat was set alight. It's the third act of arson at Cape Town station this month.
CAPE TOWN - A suspect has been detained after starting a fire on an empty train at Cape Town Station.
Minutes after Metrorail re-opened platforms 13 and 14 at the station, a fire was started in a carriage on platform 11.
Over the weekend, three coaches were set alight at the station and earlier this month at least seven were destroyed by fire.
Recently, the rail operator stated 39 coaches have been destroyed in train fires in the city over the past four months at a cost of about R51 million.
Metrorail's Riana Scott said: “Shortly before noon, another attempt was made to burn a train. A set was set alight in a train stationary at platform 11 [and] staff were at the scene quite quickly; no significant damage was done.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
