Go

Suspect at large after 5 prisoners escape from Roodepoort court

The group of five men was appearing on Tuesday morning on charges relating to robbery.

Philane Zulu escaped from the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning 31 July 2018. Picture: @crimeairnetwork/Twitter
Philane Zulu escaped from the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning 31 July 2018. Picture: @crimeairnetwork/Twitter
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested four awaiting trial prisoners after they escaped from the Roodepoort Magistrates Court.

The group of five men was appearing on Tuesday morning on charges relating to robbery.

Police say one prisoner fled on foot and it's unclear whether he is armed.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini said: “We are warning members of the public not to confront him if they see him, but they must contact the nearest police station. His name is Philani Zulu, he was appearing for cases of robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

