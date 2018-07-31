Sin-bins mandatory in grassroots leagues from 2019-20 – FA
Sin-bins were introduced in select divisions in England’s Step Seven — the lowest tier of the National League system — and lower leagues last year, with the focus on countering dissent.
LONDON – English football will continue its trials of temporary dismissals across 31 grassroots leagues in the new season before making ‘sin-bins’ mandatory for all leagues at Step Seven and below from 2019-20, the Football Association (FA) said on Monday.
Players shown a yellow card for dissent have to leave the field for 10 minutes.
The trial was introduced after the International Football Association Board, the sport’s law-making body, approved the use of sin-bins at lower levels of domestic football worldwide in March last year.
The FA said that it recorded an overall reduction in dissent in 25 leagues and a 38% reduction in dissent across all leagues. Their study added that 72% of players wanted the scheme to continue.
"I am delighted with the overall response towards last season's trial of temporary dismissals," Mark Ives, the FA's head of judicial services, told the FA's website here
“While the fall in dissent across the leagues involved has been fantastic to see, it is the collective sentiment towards the scheme and desire to continue with it that have been particularly encouraging.”
In 2018-19, the 31 leagues will also be joined by 61 other leagues across 16 counties that applied to participate in trials in the new season.
“I’d like to thank the county FAs, leagues, clubs, referees, coaches and players involved for their commitment and enthusiasm towards improving the grassroots game and look forward to seeing the continued impact of temporary dismissals,” Ives added.
