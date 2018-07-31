Sassa promises smooth grant payment after IT system improvement

Earlier this month, hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries had to make multiple visits to pay points to get their money, as an overloaded system struggled to cope with the volume of payments.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it has improved its IT systems, and grant beneficiaries should receive their money without hitches from Wednesday.

Earlier this month, hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries had to make multiple visits to pay points to get their money, as an overloaded system struggled to cope with the volume of payments.

Meanwhile Sassa's cash payment disburser, CPS says that the agency is not paying for its services, and it's running into losses of millions of rand.

The old Sassa card will expire at the end of September but the new card proved problematic earlier this month, when the system buckled under the volume of payments that needed to be made.

Over 700,000 recipients were affected.

Sassa says its improved systems will be able to perform 160 transactions per second.

Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi: "There were engagements which took place to make sure those particular glitches which occurred last month don't hinder the process of payment again this month."

But the agency's cash payment provider CPS has complained to the court that Sassa owes it almost R100 million.

It says it will suffer losses of R76 million this month and even more in the next two months, as the number of cash recipients has now dropped below two million and continues to decline.