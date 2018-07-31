Sassa promises smooth grant payment after IT system improvement
Earlier this month, hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries had to make multiple visits to pay points to get their money, as an overloaded system struggled to cope with the volume of payments.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it has improved its IT systems, and grant beneficiaries should receive their money without hitches from Wednesday.
Earlier this month, hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries had to make multiple visits to pay points to get their money, as an overloaded system struggled to cope with the volume of payments.
Meanwhile Sassa's cash payment disburser, CPS says that the agency is not paying for its services, and it's running into losses of millions of rand.
The old Sassa card will expire at the end of September but the new card proved problematic earlier this month, when the system buckled under the volume of payments that needed to be made.
Over 700,000 recipients were affected.
Sassa says its improved systems will be able to perform 160 transactions per second.
Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi: "There were engagements which took place to make sure those particular glitches which occurred last month don't hinder the process of payment again this month."
But the agency's cash payment provider CPS has complained to the court that Sassa owes it almost R100 million.
It says it will suffer losses of R76 million this month and even more in the next two months, as the number of cash recipients has now dropped below two million and continues to decline.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.