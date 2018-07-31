SANDF: Nothing irregular in attempt to ship arms to Cuba
Referring to a recent report of an averted coup, General Solly Shoke said the SANDF’s allegiance is to the Constitution and the republic.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says there was nothing irregular or untoward with attempts to ship small arms and vehicle simulators to Cuba, clarifying the cargo was delivered as training material for South African troops who are studying in that country.
General Solly Shoke called a briefing in Centurion on Tuesday to address concerns raised in recent media articles.
Over the weekend, Rapport claimed the Defence Force attempted to smuggle weapons aboard a chartered flight but was stopped by South African Airways because of a policy which prohibits arms onboard civilian flights.
Shoke says the equipment was destined for use by South African troops being trained in Cuba.
“We were training our own people... actually, these things [equipment] were not being exported. People were taking equipment, that is our equipment, which, in fact, no longer in use.”
He says they rely on the Cubans to help with training because of budgetary constraints.
“We’re in a survival mode. We cannot, in fact, afford to get every single industry to do certain things for us, we've got to do it ourselves.”
Referring to a recent report of an averted coup, Shoke said the SANDF’s allegiance is to the Constitution and the republic.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.