SANDF chief to address arms smuggling, coup reports
It was reported two weeks ago that attempts were made by the SANDF to smuggle arms and ammunition aboard a chartered SAA aircraft bound for Cuba.
PRETORIA – South African National Defence Force (SANDF) chief Solly Shoke will host an urgent briefing on Tuesday to address concerns raised in several media reports including claims arms were being smuggled to Cuba on a South African Airways (SAA) chartered flight, and a coup was recently averted.
It was reported two weeks ago that attempts were made by the defence force to smuggle arms and ammunition aboard a chartered SAA aircraft bound for Cuba.
Reports also emerged claiming that defence headquarters narrowly averted a coup when former President Jacob Zuma was asked to step down.
The claims in the reports have been denied.
The SANDF has rejected reports that it attempted to smuggle small arms to Cuba, saying the equipment on board their flight were heavy vehicle simulators for training purposes and had been cleared by customs and Armscor.
The South African Revenue Services also commented on the report, saying that no arms or ammunition was found aboard their aircraft.
SAA further clarified that in terms of its policy, it does not permit the carriage of any items deemed munitions of war.
Shoke says he’s called the press conference to address these reports and others related to an averted coup.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.