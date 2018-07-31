SA unemployment rate rises to 27.2% in Q2

In its quarterly labour force survey, Statistics South Africa says that the manufacturing sector saw the most job losses.

JOHANNESBURG - It has emerged that South Africa's unemployment rate rose to 27.2% of the labour force in the second quarter from 26.7% in the first three months of this year.

There were 6.1 million people without jobs in the three months to the end of June, compared with 6 million in the previous quarter.

More to follow.