Report: Ben Ngubane sought to blacklist newspapers critical of Eskom
According to the 'Business Day', the claim is contained in an explosive draft report into allegations of looting at Eskom and Transnet.
JOHANNESBURG – It’s being reported that former Eskom chairperson Ben Ngubane sought to blacklist newspapers that published stories critical of the parastatal.
According to the Business Day, the claim is contained in an explosive draft report into allegations of looting at Eskom and Transnet.
The paper says the report by Fundudzi Forensic Services provides shocking insight into the Gupta linked network's five-year looting spree at state entities.
The draft document reveals how procurement rules were also flouted at Transnet to award a series of suspect train deals to China South Rail worth R25 million.
