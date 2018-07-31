PowerBall rolls over again, this time to R125 million

This Tuesday play PowerBall for the biggest ever estimated jackpot of R125 million.

JOHANNESBURG – Phanda, phusha and play!

Last week, Eyewitness News informed you that R110 million could be yours if you played the PowerBall.

You didn’t. Or you did, but didn’t win. Now you could win R125 million!

The PowerBall jackpot has again rolled over to R125 million after no one won Friday’s draw.