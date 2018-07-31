PowerBall rolls over again, this time to R125 million

Africa Check slams Mashaba over claims of foreign nationals occupying inner city
Local
This Tuesday play PowerBall for the biggest ever estimated jackpot of R125 million.
JOHANNESBURG – Phanda, phusha and play!
Last week, Eyewitness News informed you that R110 million could be yours if you played the PowerBall.
You didn’t. Or you did, but didn’t win. Now you could win R125 million!
The PowerBall jackpot has again rolled over to R125 million after no one won Friday’s draw.
This Tuesday Play #PowerBall for the BIGGEST EVER estimated jackpot of R125 MILLION (31/07/18)! Play at participating retailers, on your banking app or online NOW - https://t.co/qgHiIn4Sqy pic.twitter.com/H9ew11H7mU— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 30, 2018
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.