Police search for armed gang after KZN attempted cash heist
It's understood a security vehicle with three occupants was transporting money when an unknown group of men opened fire on their vehicle.
DURBAN - Police are searching for an armed gang after an attempted cash-in-transit heist in KwaZulu-Natal on the R68 between Dundee and Nquthu early on Tuesday morning.
It's understood a security vehicle with three occupants was transporting money when an unknown group of men opened fire on their vehicle.
The heavy fire forced the vehicle to veer off the road then a shootout ensured between the guards and the suspects.
The police's Vishnu Naidu says no money was taken and no arrests have been made.
“This morning, a security vehicle conveying cash between Dundee and Nquthu, they were travelling on the R68, was attacked by unknown suspects. They veer off the road, but before the suspects could get to the money that the security guards were conveying, they opened fire on them which resulted in the suspects fleeing in two vehicles.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
