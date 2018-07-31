Police deployed to Eskom substations to prevent sabotage of power supply

The utility has warned South Africans that with workers picketing again this morning the parastatal can't rule out the possibility of load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says police officers have now been deployed to substations to prevent any sabotage of the electricity supply.

The utility has warned South Africans that with workers picketing again on Tuesday morning, the parastatal can't rule out the possibility of load shedding.

Employees affiliated to the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Numsa are demanding that a bonus be included in their package as wage talks drag on.

The utility has accused the two unions of intimidating non-striking workers, compromising power output to residents.

Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says at the moment there are no reports of any intimidation or violence.

“Today, because of the huge presence of the police, we’re beginning to see some levels of stability even though we still have pockets of people who are still picketing and we really appreciate the help we’re getting from the police.”

