Police beef up presence in protest-hit Kimberley

CAPE TOWN - Police officers will continue monitoring the situation in Kimberley following a flare-up in violent protests.

Schools in the Sol Plaatje Municipality had to close on Monday due to the unrest in the area, which saw roads being barricaded.

The municipality's Sello Matsie says that the library in Galeshewe was also torched.

"The authorities have laid a case of arson against the suspects as a result of the fire that occurred. Clearly, it was intentional and we condemn such acts."

Residents have been calling for the removal of two municipal officials, who they believe are to be blamed for a hike in electricity tariffs, for more than two weeks now.

The police's Mashay Gamaldien: "The communities can be assured that there is high visibility in the affected areas and the police are monitoring the situation. Our members are on duty 24/7."