Phakeng: UCT failed Bongani Mayosi
Mayosi, who was the dean of Health Sciences at UCT and a top cardiologist, committed suicide last week after a long battle with depression.
CAPE TOWN - University of Cape Town Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng believes that the university failed world-renowned scholar Bongani Mayosi, who died after having taken his own life.
Mayosi, who was the dean of Health Sciences at UCT and a top cardiologist, committed suicide last week after a long battle with depression.
Phakeng says that during the #FeesMustFall demonstrations, Mayosi engaged with both disgruntled students and staff but received criticism from both sides.
She says that some of his colleagues accused him of being a sell-out, while students demanded that he deliver on their demands.
"Towards the end of 2016, when he wasn't delivering, students were getting upset. I remember that we came out of a senate meeting one day and he was called a 'coconut' and a 'sell-out'. He then got depressed and was off work for three months."
She says he also received backlash from management after participating in a march.
"He went on a march with the students and that was a problem for some people in the senior leadership. Now you've a situation where the staff are saying 'you're throwing us under the bus'. The students are saying these are the demands. Now he's got a situation with the fallout with some of his seniors at management level."
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.