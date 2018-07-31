Our allegiance is to the Constitution, says SANDF’s Shoke
SANDF chief General Solly Shoke has responded to recent reports of an alleged averted coup when former President Jacob Zuma was asked to step down.
JOHANNESBURG - Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) general Solly Shoke says their allegiance is to the Constitution.
Shoke was addressing a media conference in Centurion on Tuesday, where he responded to recent reports of an alleged averted coup when former President Jacob Zuma was asked to step down.
This has been strongly denied.
While Shoke says he prefers not to specifically dwell on recent controversial reports about the SANDF, he repeated what he often tells the troops at parades.
“We, as members and troops of the SANDF, are above party politics. We pay our loyalty to the Constitution of the Republic.”
Referring to weekend reports of alleged attempts by the Defence Force to smuggle arms to Cuba, Shoke says the weapons were intended for South African troops being trained in Havana.
Shoke says they rely on the Cubans for training because of budgetary constraints.
Edited by Zamangwane Shange
