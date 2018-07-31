Number of discouraged work seekers rises

Stats SA released the quarterly labour force survey for the second quarter which shows that the official unemployment rate has increased by 0.5% compared to the first quarter of this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa says the number of discouraged job seekers in the country has increased to 2.9 million since the beginning of the year.

It's released the quarterly labour force survey for the second quarter which shows that the official unemployment rate has increased by 0.5% compared to the first quarter of this year.

The unemployment rate now sits at 27.2%.

Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke says the number of discouraged work seekers has been increasing.

“Amongst the discouraged work seekers, we have seen an increase by about 77,000 persons quarter-on-quarter that is from the previous quarter. This number has been hovering along those lines for quite some time now.”

