New safety guidelines loom for ready-to-eat food industry
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says several departments and regulators are currently reviewing the existing food control system.
CAPE TOWN - New food safety guidelines for the ready-to-eat food industry are in the offing.
They come after a nationwide listeriosis outbreak earlier in 2018 that killed at least 180 people.
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says until the listeriosis outbreak has completely been contained, a zero-tolerance approach is being adopted towards ready-to-eat meat products.
In a written reply to a parliamentary question, the Health Minister says several departments and regulators are currently reviewing the existing food control system.
Motsoaledi says he wants them to recommend the best way to regulate food safety in the country.
A review of the National Health Act and the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act is underway to include reporting requirements for food testing.
Motsoaledi says the new guidelines will cover all food categories that are considered as ready to eat.
He says health professionals need to consider whether a zero-tolerance approach needs to be adopted towards the listeria bacteria, in light of new scientific research on its virulence and the current health status of the South African population.
Motsoaledi says once the review has been finalised, the proposed guidelines will be published for extensive consultation and comment.
WATCH: Source of deadly listeriosis outbreak found
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Open letter from Herman Mashaba to Eusebius McKaiser
-
Eskom warns of 'high risk' of loadshedding for Tuesday
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 27 July 2018
-
Africa Check slams Mashaba over claims of foreign nationals occupying inner city
-
Phakeng: UCT failed Bongani Mayosi
-
SANDF: Nothing irregular in attempt to ship arms to Cuba
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.