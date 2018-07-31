New Kaizer Chiefs coach Solinas receives work permit

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
Go

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Solinas receives work permit

Newly appointed Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has officially received his South African work permit and will be on the Chiefs bench when they take on defending Champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the season opener on Saturday.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas. Picture: Supplied
Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas. Picture: Supplied
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has officially received his South African work permit and will be on the Chiefs bench when they take on defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the season opener on Saturday.

Solinas takes over the reigns at Naturena from Steve Komphela, who was sacked after the Nedbank semifinal loss to Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban last season and condemned the Glamour Boys to a third successive season without a trophy.

There were fears that the Italian would not receive his work permit before the first game of the season against Sundowns, but the club confirmed that their new coach would be on the bench at Loftus on Saturday.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA