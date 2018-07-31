New Kaizer Chiefs coach Solinas receives work permit
Newly appointed Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has officially received his South African work permit and will be on the Chiefs bench when they take on defending Champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the season opener on Saturday.
Solinas takes over the reigns at Naturena from Steve Komphela, who was sacked after the Nedbank semifinal loss to Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban last season and condemned the Glamour Boys to a third successive season without a trophy.
There were fears that the Italian would not receive his work permit before the first game of the season against Sundowns, but the club confirmed that their new coach would be on the bench at Loftus on Saturday.
Coach Update— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 31, 2018
Coach Giovanni Solinas has received his work permit and will be sitting on the bench for the opening fixture of the 2018/19 Absa Premiership season.#HailTheChief #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/0eK3zdIXp0
