Neilson: CT's water-saving efforts paying off
Deputy mayor Ian Neilson says that given the warm and dry weather experienced over the past two weeks, the pressure management initiatives and water-saving efforts remain critical.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says that the average water consumption last week has dropped by 32 million litres to 498 million litres per day.
The municipality says that dam levels have improved slightly by 0.4% and stands at 56.8%.
"The fact that our consumption over the last week was less than 500 million litres a day, shows how important it is for us all to manage that which we can control, such how much water we use and what we use it for."
Neilson says that the latest water map for June shows that a record number of households, more than 400,000 in total, have achieved a green dot for their water-saving efforts.
He adds that roughly half of these households have gotten a dark green dot for usage below 6,000 litres per month.
